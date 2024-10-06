Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Origin Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:OBK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Origin Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Origin Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Origin Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.99. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $37.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.70 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OBK. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.