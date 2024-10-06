Research Analysts Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Amicus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Amicus Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

FOLD opened at $10.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.69. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

