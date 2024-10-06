Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Raised to $17.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.63.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.82, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.17.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

