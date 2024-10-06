RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $9.12 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.