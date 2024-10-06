RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2024

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPP opened at $9.12 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Dividend History for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund (NYSE:OPP)

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.