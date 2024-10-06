Roth Capital Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Natural Foods in a report released on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.63. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the third quarter valued at $548,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in United Natural Foods by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 162,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Natural Foods by 393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 69,111 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

