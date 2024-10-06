Roth Mkm Increases Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $345.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Roth Mkm from $315.00 to $345.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an underweight rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $303.60.

WTW stock opened at $290.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.96. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $203.36 and a fifty-two week high of $303.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,069,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

