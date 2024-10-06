Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$43.00

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.00.

Get Hydro One alerts:

View Our Latest Report on H

Hydro One Price Performance

Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$33.91 and a 1 year high of C$48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.11.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.03 billion for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9902525 EPS for the current year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 67.38%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.