Royal Bank of Canada Increases Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target to C$38.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.50.

Canadian Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

CU stock opened at C$35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$36.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$33.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.77.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$860.00 million for the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 16.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.39747 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

