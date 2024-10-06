Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $184.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Naftali Holtz acquired 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,840. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.