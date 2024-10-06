Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $184.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.13.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after acquiring an additional 777,103 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,279,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,950,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,277,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,144,000 after buying an additional 359,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $179.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.79. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 20.62%.
About Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
