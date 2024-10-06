Safe and Green Development Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, October 8th (NASDAQ:SGD)

Shares of Safe and Green Development Co. (NASDAQ:SGD – Free Report) are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, October 8th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, October 7th.
Safe and Green Development Stock Performance
Safe and Green Development stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. Safe and Green Development has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $8.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.46.
About Safe and Green Development
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Safe and Green Development
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe and Green Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe and Green Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.