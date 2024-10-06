Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPAI)

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Monday, October 7th. Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock had issued 1,020,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $5,100,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Stock Down 25.8 %

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.89.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:SPAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter.

Safe Pro Group Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Safe Pro Group Inc manufactures and sells personal protective gear and ballistic protection products in the United States. The company offers explosive ordinance disposal and unexploded ordinance disposal products; ballistic vests; and body armor, helmets, and ballistic blankets, as well as aerial managed services (drones) for the inspection of radio towers and power grids.

