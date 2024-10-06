Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Outperform

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Northland Securities currently has $400.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $270.00.

CRM has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Salesforce from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $268.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.74.

Shares of CRM opened at $287.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $278.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.53 and its 200 day moving average is $264.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,494,155.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,133,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 332,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $90,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 57.1% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

