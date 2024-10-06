Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Sanofi to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.09. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

