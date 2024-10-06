Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $52.01 on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $29.19 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
About Schneider Electric S.E.
