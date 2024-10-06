Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Set at C$16.00 by Scotiabank

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has been given a C$16.00 price objective by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.19.

TSE:SES opened at C$13.43 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$6.98 and a 1-year high of C$13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.68.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$337.00 million during the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 50.56%.

In other news, Director Mark Bly acquired 10,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Mark Bly purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$11.52 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Rhonda Kimberly Rudnitski sold 45,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.76, for a total value of C$538,121.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,016 shares of company stock valued at $877,203. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

