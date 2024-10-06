Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 1,200 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Renew alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Renew

Renew Trading Down 1.4 %

Renew Company Profile

LON:RNWH opened at GBX 1,120 ($14.98) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £886.37 million, a PE ratio of 1,806.45 and a beta of 1.06. Renew has a 52-week low of GBX 672 ($8.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,150 ($15.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,077.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,035.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41.

(Get Free Report)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.