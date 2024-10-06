Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Renew (LON:RNWH)

Renew (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 1,200 ($16.05) to GBX 1,250 ($16.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
