Simon Davis Acquires 2,879 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.13 ($13,362.93).
Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance
Shares of ATT opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 271.59 and a beta of 0.52. Allianz Technology Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 242.68 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 418 ($5.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.11.
Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile
