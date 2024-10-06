Simon Davis Acquires 2,879 Shares of Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock

Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Davis bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 347 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,990.13 ($13,362.93).

Allianz Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ATT opened at GBX 358.50 ($4.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 271.59 and a beta of 0.52. Allianz Technology Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 242.68 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 418 ($5.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 352.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 361.11.

Get Allianz Technology Trust alerts:

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.