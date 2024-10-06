Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SNMRY stock opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Snam has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $10.66.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

