Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.74.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $114.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.94. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,932,582.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total transaction of $31,974.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,932,582.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $176,595.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,998,330.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,538 shares of company stock valued at $3,449,994. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

