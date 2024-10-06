SoFi Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 280,493 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 35% compared to the average volume of 207,470 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares in the company, valued at $830,594.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.39 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.