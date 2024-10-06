Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($19.30).
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.72) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital downgraded Softcat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Softcat to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($26.08) to GBX 1,490 ($19.93) in a report on Friday, July 5th.
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
