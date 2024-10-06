Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,442.50 ($19.30).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.72) price objective on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Shore Capital downgraded Softcat to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Softcat to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,950 ($26.08) to GBX 1,490 ($19.93) in a report on Friday, July 5th.

Get Softcat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Softcat

Softcat Stock Up 0.9 %

About Softcat

SCT opened at GBX 1,567 ($20.96) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,798.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,551.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,613.15. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,150 ($15.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,855 ($24.81).

(Get Free Report

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.