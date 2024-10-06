Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Sunday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth about $924,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 41.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 99,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter worth $348,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

