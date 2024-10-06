Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:CWEB)

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:CWEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 1,848 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 99% compared to the typical daily volume of 929 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares by 114.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

CWEB stock opened at $57.03 on Friday. Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a market capitalization of $614.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily CSI China Internet Bull 2X Shares (CWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund provides 2x leveraged daily exposure to an index composed of overseas-listed Chinese internet companies. CWEB was launched on Nov 2, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

