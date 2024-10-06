StockNews.com Begins Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get trivago alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on trivago

trivago Price Performance

Shares of trivago stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $119.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.62.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.25 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On trivago

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in trivago by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.