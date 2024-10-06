StockNews.com Lowers MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Susquehanna reissued a positive rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Shares of MRC opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $832.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.32 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 308.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in MRC Global by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

