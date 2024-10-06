Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Jude Bricker Sells 2,193 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $23,750.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,310.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of SNCY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $528.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.75%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNCY shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Sun Country Airlines

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. CWM LLC increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth $124,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

