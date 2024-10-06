Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Barclays

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $438.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMCI. Nomura Securities cut Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $6.50 to $3.75 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a hold rating and issued a $4.54 price target (down from $7.29) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 1,516.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,420,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

