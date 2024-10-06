Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TALO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

Shares of TALO opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.29 and a beta of 1.93. Talos Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $16.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 306,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,082,396. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TALO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,793,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,537 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,546,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,545,000 after acquiring an additional 179,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $77,977,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,982,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 619,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 78.0% in the second quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,241 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

