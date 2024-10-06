Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$5.00 price target on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.03.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 2.50. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.34.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of C$382.98 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tamarack Valley Energy

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,367.20. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,173 shares of company stock valued at $107,945. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

