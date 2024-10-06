TD Cowen Raises American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Price Target to $9.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the airline’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AAL. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised American Airlines Group to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.00. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 30,432 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 743.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,246,742 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,865 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,519 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

