Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$74.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$82.50 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$76.44.

TECK.B opened at C$70.30 on Wednesday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$47.47 and a 1-year high of C$74.37. The company has a market cap of C$35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$65.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

