The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.
The InterGroup Price Performance
The InterGroup stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $31.41.
The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.
About The InterGroup
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
