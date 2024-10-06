The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

The InterGroup stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The InterGroup stock. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of The InterGroup Co. ( NASDAQ:INTG Free Report ) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 15.12% of The InterGroup worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

