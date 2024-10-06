Thomas J. Seifert Sells 15,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $1,187,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,303.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.88 and a 1 year high of $116.00.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.11 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after buying an additional 740,914 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $7,319,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 140.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 265,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,745,000 after buying an additional 149,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 558.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 26,679 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Company Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
