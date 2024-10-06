TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TMBBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.4016 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This is a boost from TMBThanachart Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.30.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Price Performance
Shares of TMBBY opened at $8.48 on Friday. TMBThanachart Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57.
TMBThanachart Bank Public Company Profile
