TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 26.6 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
