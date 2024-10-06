TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.40 price target on shares of TRX Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. TRX Gold has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.49.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). TRX Gold had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

Featured Stories

