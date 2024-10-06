UBS Group Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $250.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.15% from the stock’s previous close.

HUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Humana from $349.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.24.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $240.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. Humana has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

