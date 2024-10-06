UroGen Pharma’s (URGN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on URGN. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on UroGen Pharma from $48.00 to $53.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

UroGen Pharma Stock Performance

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a market cap of $297.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 7.93. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that UroGen Pharma will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UroGen Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URGN. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 869,344 shares during the period. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,831,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 104,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 34,537 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

