Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Aegis upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $41.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.48.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vista Outdoor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $91,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

