Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0074643.

WEG Stock Down 0.7 %

WEGZY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. WEG has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.36.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.