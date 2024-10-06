Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0084 per share on Wednesday, March 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. This is an increase from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.0074643.
WEG Stock Down 0.7 %
WEGZY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. WEG has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $10.36.
WEG Company Profile
