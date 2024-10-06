WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) vs. Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Critical Review

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) and Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of WK Kellogg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Profitability

This table compares WK Kellogg and Scope Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 4.45% 42.12% 6.42% Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.72 billion 0.53 $110.00 million $1.51 11.17 Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares WK Kellogg and Scope Industries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

WK Kellogg has higher revenue and earnings than Scope Industries.

Dividends

WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Scope Industries pays an annual dividend of $13.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. WK Kellogg pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WK Kellogg and Scope Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 3 5 0 0 1.63 Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given WK Kellogg’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WK Kellogg is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Summary

WK Kellogg beats Scope Industries on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WK Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

About Scope Industries

(Get Free Report)

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.