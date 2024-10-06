Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Xencor from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Xencor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 36,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $665,547.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,284.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNCR. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Xencor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,116,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,570,000 after acquiring an additional 25,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xencor by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,793 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Xencor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,819,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,530,000 after purchasing an additional 335,881 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Xencor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its position in Xencor by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21. Xencor has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 132.74%. Xencor’s quarterly revenue was down 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xencor will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

