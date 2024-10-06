XPO’s (XPO) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $140.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

XPO Stock Performance

NYSE:XPO opened at $106.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.10. XPO has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.39.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that XPO will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

