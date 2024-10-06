Yamini Rangan Sells 1,507 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at $32,953,341.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HubSpot alerts:

On Wednesday, September 4th, Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE HUBS opened at $535.00 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.30. The stock has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBS. UBS Group lowered their target price on HubSpot from $580.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.79.

View Our Latest Report on HubSpot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,689,000. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 2,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.