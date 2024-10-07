Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Absci from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Absci stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $438.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Absci has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.72.
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,838.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Absci will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.
