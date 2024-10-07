Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $65.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $57.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $42.83 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $548,250.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $174,054,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,969,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,147,000 after buying an additional 481,640 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,721,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,613,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the period.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.