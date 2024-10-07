Accolade (ACCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 8th. Analysts expect Accolade to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $3.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Accolade from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.68.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

