Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 16.000-17.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.9 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $306.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $156.84 and a twelve month high of $307.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.25.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $266.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

