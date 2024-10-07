Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Lowered to $98.00

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.33.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $105.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,754,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter valued at $6,873,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.