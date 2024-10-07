American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Raised to $12.00 at Evercore ISI

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. TD Cowen increased their target price on American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.15.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of AAL stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.98. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,824 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

